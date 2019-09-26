Police: SW Michigan College student posted threatening language, weapons photos

A Southwestern Michigan College student was arrested after allegedly posting threatening language and images of guns on social media.

Campus security was alerted around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday about the threats and images on a student's personal snapchat account, our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say.

The student, whom officials have not identified, is expected to be charged with making public threats of violence.

Police searched the student's dorm room but found no weapons.

