Police: Rochester man hit 94 mph while driving drunk

A man was arrested in Marshall County for speeding while driving drunk.

Police say 45-year-old Randall Spaulding, of Rochester, was driving 94 mph on U.S. 31 in the area of 11th road just after 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

After pulling him over, officers say they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

His blood alcohol content was found to be almost three times the legal limit.

He was charged with operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.15 or more, operating while intoxicated-endangering others and reckless driving.

