Police: Rochester HS students taken to hospital after vaping; had high exposure to THC

Four Fulton County high school students have been taken to the hospital for vaping-related issues.

Medics transported the students from Rochester High School Thursday morning, according to officials from the Fulton County's Sheriff's Office.

The students reportedly had high exposure to THC from vaping and showed signs of "being under the influence."

The school is handling disciplinary action, and 16 News Now is told investigators will make a referral to the prosecutor's office.

