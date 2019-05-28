Police: Minivan rear-ends bus as child gets aboard in Miami Co.

Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after rear-ending a school bus as the bus was loading an 8-year-old student. None of the students were hurt.

The crash happened around 7:34 a.m. Tuesday on State Road 18 in Peru, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

A 56-year-old Peru man was driving a Maconaquah School Corporation bus and stopped to pick up the 8-year-old in the 2800 block of S.R. 18. As the student was getting on the bus, a 2012 Chrysler minivan rear-ended the bus.

Sarah Watson, 28, of Galveston, who was driving the minivan, was taken to the hospital. She reportedly suffered lacerations to her arms and legs.

Neither the bus driver nor any of the children aboard the bus were injured.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said they do not suspect the use of alcohol or drugs was a factor in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

