Police: Medical issue believed to have caused fatal Goshen crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Goshen Thursday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Plymouth Avenue and Foxbriar Lane, according to a release from the Goshen Police Department.

The driver was found unconscious and wasn't breathing. Officers tried CPR, but the 26-year-old could not be saved.

Witnesses say the driver was heading east on Plymouth Avenue when he drove off the road, hitting several trees. It's believed a medical issue may have been the cause of the crash.

