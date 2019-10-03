Police: Man printed child pornography at Warsaw Walmart

A 26-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of printing off child porn at the Walmart in Warsaw.

Brendan Chivington allegedly printed pornographic photos in late August. Walmart employees discovered the images after the fact and called police on Sept. 5.

An asset protection manager told the responding officer that Chivington had printed off 110 photographs that included child pornography, according to our sister station WPTA.

Police say the photos were of children between the ages of 10 and 13 years old. Other photographs showed young boys wearing Speedos in provocative positions.

Chivington is being held in the Kosciusko County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He's facing charges of child exploitation and child pornography.

