Police: Man in possession of meth leads officers on ATV chase

A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase on an all-terrain vehicle in LaGrange County Tuesday night.

Police attempted to stop the green Honda four-wheeler around 7:40 p.m. after it almost hit a LaGrange County Sheriff's Department deputy head-on, according to a release from the sheriff's department.

A pursuit ensued, which went through a bean field in the 6500 block of County Road 700 South.

The four-wheeler got stuck in a swampy area in the field, and the driver, Jacob Arnold, ran into a wooded area.

Arnold was captured a short time later, thanks to the help of a drone from the Ligonier Police Department.

He was treated at the hospital and released for minor cuts and scrapes, then booked into the LaGrange County Jail.

Arnold was booked on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and a prior offense, operating while intoxicated with a prior offense and OWI by a controlled substance. He also had an active warrant out of Noble County.

