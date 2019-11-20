Police: Man arrested for 4th OWI, fake license plates made of cardboard beer case

Chippewa Falls Police Department says Officer Scott Schoenwtter arrested a man Friday night for a fourth offense OWI and found fake license plates that were made of cardboard beer cases.

Police Chief Matt Kelm says Nicholas Layton was arrested for a fourth OWI offense and bail jumping.

Officers noted the plates did not match the vehicle. Officers found the fake plates were carefully hand painted onto the back of a cardboard Hamms beer case.

A police officer demonstrated the bogus nature of the plates in a Facebook post.

