Police: Man arrested after officers find drugs during traffic stop

A man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over early Saturday morning in Marshall County.

Police stopped a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Hawthorn Road just before 1:25 a.m., according to a release from the Marshall County Police Department.

During the stop, they found marijuana, illegal mushrooms, drug equipment and other controlled substances.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Cheyne Stouder, of Bourbon, was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail, where police found suspected LSD on him during a strip search.

Stouder now faces a Level 2 felony for dealing Schedule 1, 2 or 3 controlled substances greater than 28 grams and a Level 6 felony for dealing marijuana more than 30 grams but less than 10 pounds. He's also facing Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

