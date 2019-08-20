Police: Man, 20, found in S.C. teen’s closet after stepfather smells drugs coming from her room

A 20-year-old man is behind bars in Aiken County after a deputy was called to the home of a 15-year-old girl.

According to an incident report, the teen’s stepfather called deputies on Friday when he smelled marijuana coming from her bedroom. The girl told the deputy she had thrown the marijuana out her window, but when he couldn’t find it, she admitted there may be some in her closet.

In the closet, the deputy found 20-year-old Matthew Smith hiding. He said the girl helped sneak him into the house the day before.

Upon questioning, the deputy found an eyedropper and clear liquid on Smith, who told the deputy it was GHB, a date rape drug. He said he hadn't given any of the GHB to the girl.

The 15-year-old told deputies she snuck Smith in the day before, and he brought sandwiches and apple juice. He allegedly put drops of the GHB into both their drinks before the two had sex and fell asleep.

The teen says the following morning the two of them smoked methamphetamine and marijuana before the deputy arrived.

Smith has been arrested and faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of narcotics and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

