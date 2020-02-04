Police: Kosciusko Co. man molested 2 children over the last year

A Kosciusko County man is facing two felony child molesting charges after being accused of fondling two children.

Daniel Louvier, 37, of Silver Lake, was arrested and booked in the Kosciusko County Jail Friday, according to our reporting partners at The Times-Union.

During forensic interviews with the Department of Child Services, the children both said that Louvier would touch their private areas by pulling them closer and putting his hands down their pants. He's also accused of putting lotion on one of the children inappropriately.

The children reported this happened several times over the past year.

