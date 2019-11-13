Police K-9 killed in suburban Indianapolis

Police K-9 Harlej was shot and killed Wednesday morning while searching for two suspects who ran from police in suburban Indianapolis.

Harlej, who had been with the Fishers Police Department since 2015, was 5 years old, according to our sister station WTHR.

The call began shortly after midnight when police began to pursue a suspected impaired driver. The driver eventually stopped and ran from officers.

After a few minutes of police chasing the suspect, someone participating in the search heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Both suspects were eventually captured. Police are still searching for the weapon.

"K9 Harlej answered his last call early this morning protecting his fellow officers and our community. We owe him & our men and women in uniform a debt of gratitude," Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness tweeted.

