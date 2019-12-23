Police ID worker killed by fallen tree in St. Joseph County

The worker who was killed Sunday by a falling tree has been identified as William Sisk, a 36-year-old from South Bend.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were dispatched to 18644 Cleveland Road in St. Joseph County for a man who had been hit by a fallen tree.

Police say Sisk was doing contract work for New Image Tree Service at the time. He was working as a groundsman and was responsible for clearing brush and limbs after the trees were cut down.

"At the time of the accident a large tree was being cut by an employee intending it to fall to the south, away from Cleveland Road," according to a police media release. "However, while a back cut was being made on the north side by the worker cutting the trunk, the tree began to fall to the north towards the worker cutting the tree and victim. The tree fell and landed to the north, striking and trapping the victim underneath near the base of the tree trunk."

Sisk was freed from beneath the tree and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by detectives of the St. Joseph County Police Department and the St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office.

