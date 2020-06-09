Police: Florida man lets 12-year-old drive Jeep 85 mph

A Florida man is facing felony charges after police said he let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told her to speed because he wanted to be a “cool father” - even though he's not her dad.

Arrest reports say Shaun Michaelsen told the arresting officer Monday he's friends with the girl’s mother and the girl was staying with him for a few days.

The 41-year-old told officers the girl asked if she could drive, so he thought “it would be cool” and that he was trying to be a “cool father."

Michaelsen also told officers he'd been drinking.

He is being held without bond on several charges.

