Police: Father storms onto bus with pistol in Missouri

Authorities say a father who was upset that a student had been fighting with one of his children stormed onto a middle school bus with a loaded pistol in suburban St. Louis and threatened everyone onboard.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Christian Goodson was charged Wednesday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with misdemeanor property damage and assault counts. His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/13/2020 2:30:54 PM (GMT -5:00)

