Police: Drunk self-described 'thrill-seeker' hit 142 mph on I-80/94

An allegedly drunk northwest Indiana man has been arrested and charged with reckless driving after speeding at 142 mph on Interstate 80/94 eastbound early Saturday morning.

Lance A. Muckey, 35, of Portage, has been charged with reckless driving, operating while intoxicated with prior conviction and OWI while endangering the public.

A state police trooper saw a white Audi traveling down the interstate near Mile Marker 1, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

The vehicle was clocked on the trooper’s radar at 142 mph.

The speed limit for the interstate is 55 miles per hour.

The trooper pulled over Muckey at Mile Marker 5, where he was questioned for traveling at high speeds.

Police state that Muckey claimed he was a "thrill-seeker."

An investigation also reportedly revealed alcohol on Muckey’s breath, which after a certified chemical test for intoxication revealed Muckey’s blood alcohol level at 0.16, twice the legal limit of 0.08.

