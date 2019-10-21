Police: Drunk driver had alcohol content almost 3 times legal limit

A Plymouth man was arrested after allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content almost three times the legal limit.

Blake Smith, 21, was arrested around 3 a.m. Sunday outside Plymouth. Marshall County authorities say he was pulled over after someone reported his car weaving around State Road 17.

He was tested for alcohol at the hospital and found to be under the influence.

Blake is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person and operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.15 or more.

