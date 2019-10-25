Police: Driver disobeys stop sign, leading to 2-vehicle Cass Co. crash

LaGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) – Police say a driver failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle Friday morning in Cass County.
The collision happened around 9:51 a.m. on Dailey Road just south of Pokagon Highway in LaGrange Township, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
A 67-year-old couple reportedly was headed east on Pokagon Highway when 18-year-old Ymari Rosales allegedly disobeyed a stop sign and hit the couple's vehicle.
Rosales' 38-year-old passenger, Beatriz Rosales, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not specify what injuries she suffered.
Police say everyone involved was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and it does not appear alcohol was a factor.
A photo accompanying the release from the sheriff's office shows that at least one of the vehicles went off the road and hit a utility pole.