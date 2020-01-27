Police: Dog fatally mauls 1-month-old Indiana boy in home

Police say a 1-month-old boy was fatally mauled by a dog inside a northwestern Indiana home after the infant's teenage brother separated that dog and a second canine that had been fighting.

The Journal & Courier reports police say an officer had to shoot the pit bull-terrier mix that attacked Julian Connell on Saturday to render medical aid to the dying child.

Lafayette police say the baby's mother was at home when the pit bull mix began fighting with a beagle-mix dog.

The teenage brother separated the two dogs, and police say that's when the the pit bull mix attacked the infant.

