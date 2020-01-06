Police: Civilian arrested after activating emergency lights on Jeep

An Illinois man was arrested after police say he impersonated a police officer on a main highway in northwestern Indiana Sunday night.

Collin Hamlin, 21, was driving on Interstate 80/94 in Lake County around 10:20 p.m. when a trooper saw him speeding west at about 90 mph in a Jeep Cherokee with red and blue emergency-type lights activated, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

The trooper began to initiate a traffic stop on the Jeep after running a computer check to confirm that the vehicle did not actually belong to a law enforcement agency.

Hamlin then allegedly began to unplug the lights from the power outlet as the trooper approached the Jeep.

Hamlin told police he always wanted to be a police officer since he had been a junior cadet with a police department in Illinois.

He's being held in the Lake County Jail in Crown Point on a Level 6 felony charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer and Class C misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, emergency lights on an unauthorized private vehicle, unsafe lane movement and following too closely.

