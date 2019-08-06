Police: Citizen complaint leads to discovery of SB marijuana grow

A man is in custody after police served a warrant Monday morning on South Bend's west side resulting from a citizen complaint.

The complaint stemmed from suspected drug activity at a home in the 200 block of Sadie Street, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Officers found a marijuana grow operation, suspected processed marijuana, suspected ecstasy, a sawed-off shotgun with ammunition and items associated with drug dealing.

Twenty-five-year-old Da Na Sean Graham, of South Bend, was arrested on multiple charges and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Graham was arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm, dealing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, cultivation of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and child endangerment.

