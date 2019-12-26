Police: Car reported stolen found in alleged victim's garage; drugs recovered

LaGrange County police say that when they were called to the scene of a reported car theft, they showed up to find the car in the garage. But that was not all they found.

Four people in LaGrange County are facing drug-related charges after police found the reportedly stolen vehicle along with drugs and paraphernalia.

Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of U.S. 20 Monday around 1:50 p.m., according to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. When they arrived, they found the reportedly stolen vehicle in the garage.

While walking through the home, deputies smelled burnt marijuana and also found multiple people hiding.

Officers were granted a warrant, searched the home and found suspected meth, marijuana, paraphernalia and hypodermic needles.

They arrested 33-year-old Aaron Winans on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Twenty-two-year-old Olga Landeros, of Ligonier, was arrested for possession of needles and visiting a common nuisance.

Shipshewana resident Aaron Schrock, 24, was arrested for auto theft, possession of stolen property, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

Finally, 37-year-old Shannon Devall, of Shipshewana, was arrested on allegations of auto theft, possession of stolen property, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

