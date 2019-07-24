Police: Benton Harbor man had large amount of heroin, stolen gun

A 25-year-old Benton Harbor man is in jail after police allegedly found a large amount of heroin and a stolen pistol in his possession in St. Joseph Township.

Officers executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 1000 block of Superior Street as part of a lengthy investigation into heroin trafficking in southwest Michigan.

Mayquon Morrison faces several charges, including possession with intent to deliver heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say the gun was stolen.

