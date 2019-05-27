Police: Alcohol, speed likely factors in Cass Co. motorcycle crash

Police say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a motorcycle crash that injured a Berrien Springs man Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:57 p.m. near Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan Pesce, 49, was headed west on Marcellus Highway when he reportedly lost control and crashed. He was the only person injured in the crash. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Pesce was not wearing a helmet, police say. Officers continue to investigate.

