Police: 3 teens struck, killed along Indianapolis street

Three teenagers have been killed after being struck following a three-vehicle crash along an Indianapolis street.

Police say the victims were hit about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names and ages were not immediately released.

Police say one of the vehicles struck the rear of a second vehicle which hit a third vehicle.

At least one of the vehicles struck the teens. The road they were walking on has no sidewalks.

5/23/2020 10:48:54 AM (GMT -4:00)