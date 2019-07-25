Police: 3 teen girls charged in beating of 15-year-old girl

Three teenage girls have been charged in Chicago in the beating of a 15-year-old special needs girl that was recorded on cellphone video and shared online.

Police said during a news conference Thursday that two of the girls are charged with aggravated battery and one is charged with mob action. The girls are 13, 14 and 15.

The video shows people beating the girl as she screams. The girl waives her arms as she tries to fend off her attackers, then falls to the ground, crying, as people nearby laugh.

The video was shared online by a person who wrote that she was a friend of the girl.

She was treated at a hospital and released. Police declined to discuss Thursday whether the girl had been sexually assaulted in a separate incident.

