Body found in Goshen field identified as a Virginia man

Police have released the name of a man whose body was found behind a Goshen business Monday night.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, police responded to a call of a body found in a grassy field behind the Taco Bell and Phillips 66 gas station at 1819 Lincolnway East around 5:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say the body is of Douglas Grabill, 55 of Galax, Virginia.

Grabill’s father told investigators his son had health issues but hadn’t sought medical treatment.

