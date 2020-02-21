Pole barn lost, only minor injuries suffered in St. Joseph Co. fire

A pole barn caught fire in eastern St. Joseph County, but no one was seriously injured.

It happened some time after 4 p.m. on Cedar Road just north of Pierce Road in Madison Township.

A man was reportedly working in the barn when the fire started. Authorities say a car inside the barn caught fire, and the man apparently drove it to the end of the driveway.

When Madison and Penn fire arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames, which prevented crews from getting close to the structure.

"[It took] 10 to 20 minutes to get it under control," said Aaron Maust with the Penn Township Fire Department. "The roof had pretty much collapsed in, so a lot of the hot spots are still hidden underneath the roof and rafters."

The man who was working in the barn walked away with minor burns on his thumb, but the building is a complete loss.

