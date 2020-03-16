Pokagon Band to close all Four Winds Casino locations

The Pokagon Band is closing all Four Winds Casino locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure will last until at least Monday, March 30.

From the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians:



In consideration of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and requests from both federal and state governments to help prevent the spread and minimize the potential impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Pokagon Gaming Authority has decided to close all of its Four Winds Casino locations in Michigan and Indiana beginning at 3 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 17. The timeframe of the closure is until Monday, March 30, pending reevaluation at the end of the closure period. Employees will continue to be compensated during the closure.



