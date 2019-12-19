Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and Four Winds Casino donate holiday meals

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and Four Winds Casino are marking a half-decade of providing food for families in need during the holidays.

Thursday, volunteers served 200 boxes filled with cooked ham, stuffing, canned vegetables and other food for the holidays at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

They handed out a total of 1,000 boxes throughout different parts of Michiana.

It's a tradition they say makes the community strong.

“The community gives us so much that we just wanted to give back to them. It's a giving time of the season, so we just want to make everyone a little happier this Christmas season and help any way we can,” said Melissa Rodriguez, the executive secretary to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Tribal Council.

The Pokagon Band says one box can feed a family of five. They say they provided an estimated 5,000 meals Thursday.

