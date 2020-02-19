Pokagon Band contributes $860K to South bend, local nonprofits

A lot of money went out the door at South Bend's Four Winds Casino Wednesday.

The $860,000 wasn't won but rather donated in the form of oversized checks to a variety of community causes.

When the casino opened in January of 2018, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi pledged to fund a variety of community development projects and causes.

Wednesday marked another installment in that ongoing commitment to organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs, the YWCA and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

"The purpose is to give back to the community," Pokagon Band Tribal Council Chairman Matt Wesaw said. "This is our community. We live, work and play here. We've been here for a long time, got a number of citizens who live here, so any time we can make donations that help improve the quality of life for the residents here is a plus for us."

Meantime, work began in November on a 23-story hotel on the South Bend Four Winds site. Crews continue to place pilings into the ground. The project will take two years to complete.

