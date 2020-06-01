Pokagon Band announces target date for reopening Four Winds Casinos

The Pokagon Gaming Authority announced Monday that it is targeting June 15 to reopen its Four Winds Casino locations in Michigan and Indiana.

From the Pokagon Gaming Authority:



The Pokagon Gaming Authority announced today that it is targeting Monday, June 15 to reopen its Four Winds Casino locations in Michigan and Indiana. The Four Winds Casinos Operations Team has been working closely with the Pokagon Gaming Authority, the Pokagon Gaming Commission and the Pokagon Health Task Force to develop a reopening plan. Pending approval of the plan from the Pokagon Gaming Commission and notification to the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC), Four Winds Casinos will proceed to reopen. The Pokagon Gaming Commission hearing is currently scheduled for June 8.

Commenting on the reopening planning process, Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and CEO of Pokagon Gaming Authority said, “We’ve been closely monitoring the data related to the spread of COVID-19, consulting with medical experts, and evaluating the potential impact the virus could have on our community and employees. Although we are a Sovereign Nation, we’ve also considered recommendations from the Federal Government, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and Governors from both Michigan and Indiana, before setting June 15 as our target date for reopening. It is possible that this date could change due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but we will continue to monitor the situation as we work towards this reopening goal.”

Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos, added, “In anticipation of finalizing the details and receiving approval of our reopening plan from the Pokagon Gaming Authority and Pokagon Gaming Commission, we’ve started the process to recall Four Winds Casino employees. We look forward to sharing the details of our reopening plan once they are approved so our guests know what to expect and have an enjoyable entertainment experience when visiting one of our Four Winds Casino locations once we reopen.”

