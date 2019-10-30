Plymouth students get a look at industry on National Manufacturing Day

High schoolers in Plymouth got an inside look Wednesday at where they might start their future careers.

It was all part of National Manufacturing Day, which gives manufacturers an opportunity to engage with students and talk to them about what skills they are looking for.

Freshmen from Plymouth High School visited places like Valmont Industries, Pioneer and more.

"We saw a lot of stuff, we saw gears, we saw how they were made and it was like a really cool experience to see how they were made," Dafne Arriaga said.

Just some of the things they learned about included welding and working with big machinery.

"I think it was cool that they were welding," Kiley Pitts said. "It was just different because I've never seen that before and had this experience, so just seeing people in their work environment was pretty cool."

Other manufacturers taking part in the national event include Hoosier Racing Tire, Pretzels Inc. and CTE Solutions.

