Plymouth boy in treatment for brain tumor thanks community for support

A middle school student from Plymouth who continues to be treated for a brain tumor at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis is sending a message of thanks back home.

Jaisyn Reese, who attends Lincoln Jr. High School, was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a brain tumor that is highly aggressive and is found at the base of the brain.

Jaisyn's dad said the tumor is fused with his brain tissue, which is why doctors cannot remove it.

However, they are hoping radiation treatment will at least shrink it. If not, doctors will try chemotherapy.

Jaisyn said in a phone interview Friday evening that he is feeling hopeful. He said he feels weaker on his right side and stronger on the left.

He wanted to thank everyone in Plymouth for all their support.

"That I miss them and let them know that I thank you," Jaisyn said.

If you would like to help Reese, Plymouth High School is hosting a 5K on March 14.

