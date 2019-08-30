Plymouth recognized as Indiana's Community of the Year

The slogan for the city of Plymouth is, "Where community and possibilities connect."

This approach has led to the city being recognized as Indiana's Community of the Year by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses such as Pretzels Inc. as well as city projects like River Park Square have drawn the attention of the chamber.

In an official statement, the Indiana Chamber noted Plymouth's "rich history" and "good leadership."

"In order to have successful business climate, you've got to have good quality of life to allow the families of the employees to really grow and thrive here in the community, and so there's just lots of good things going on," the Indiana chamber's Brock Hesler said.

Plymouth follows the city of Jasper, which won the award in 2018.

The announcement came on the opening day of the Marshall County Blueberry Festival, the second largest festival in the state.

The honor will be officially presented Nov. 7 at the Indiana chamber's 30th annual awards dinner.

