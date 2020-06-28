Plymouth police investigating murder Sunday morning

Plymouth Police are investigating a murder that occurred Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 900 block of N. Plum St. just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A male suspect tried to flee the residence and resisted arrest before officers took him into custody.

The subject, Duanae Longacre, 35, of Plymouth is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail.

After the Plymouth Fire Department put out a fire inside of the home, a deceased victim was found.

The investigation is ongoing.