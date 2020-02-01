Plymouth middle schooler receiving brain tumor treatment

A Plymouth middle schooler is at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis to have treatment on a brain tumor.

Jaisyn Reese learned doctors could not do surgery on his tumor because it would be too dangerous based on its location. Right now, he is going through radiation treatment to try and decrease the size of the tumor.

His family says this was something that caught them all off guard, and they don't know how it happened.

"He was a normal 13-year-old," said Emmanuel Reese, Jaisyn's dad. "He'd play football, he played baseball, he was in martial arts, he plays tuba."

If you want to help Jaisyn and his family during their time of need, visit Jaisyn's GoFundMe.

