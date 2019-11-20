Plymouth junior high event marks final school year in current building

Old yearbooks were dusted off and retired teachers returned Wednesday to celebrate a community cornerstone in Plymouth.

Students and staff at Lincoln Junior High School hosted a Commemorative Community Day to mark the final school year in the current building, parts of which will be demolished next fall.

"This building is really important to me because my parents went here," said Jalin Eads, an eighth-grade student.

One former student made the trip all the way from northern Kentucky for the community event.

"Lincoln Junior High was so important to me growing up. All the teachers, the staff, the students, we supported each other. They were, you know, responsible for molding my young mind, and I've never forgotten it. I knew then I had to come," Deborah (Mitchell) Stetter said.

One section of the school set for demolition is the famed Centennial Auditorium, where Joe Elkins' father scored the first free throw in the gymnasium. That's when Lincoln was a high school.

"I bragged about the [free throw] for a long time -- more than he did!" stated Elkins, who was in the first class at Lincoln Junior High when it switched over from being a high school.

Betsy Barron is in her 20th year teaching math at Lincoln, where her four children went to school.

"Today, we had so many teachers that I taught alongside with when I first started, a lot of my mentors are here today. It's great to see them," Barron said. "A lot of community people showed up today, which is awesome. We didn't expect such a great turnout today."

Appropriately, the two-hour school tour was called "A Walk down Memory Lane."

"Just hearing the stories from others really is evidence of what an important school it has been for the community," Principal Reid Gault said.

Lincoln has been in the Plymouth community for more than 100 years.

The new building will be open for the 2020-2021 school year next to the current school.

School officials plan to host another commemorative tour in the spring.

