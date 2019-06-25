Plymouth medical device company announces $3.7 million expansion

Culver Tool and Engineering, Inc., is planning to create 10 new jobs and build a new facility as part of a $3.7 million expansion project.

CTE Solutions is a medical device company that specializes in manufacturing spinal rods. According to a news release, CTE Solutions will invest $2.2 million to renovate and expand the new building location.

It will also invest $1.5 million to purchase and install machinery and equipment used to manufacture spinal rods, implant devices and special instruments.