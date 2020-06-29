Plymouth man charged in Sunday morning murder

A murder investigation is ongoing in Marshall County.

Police were called to a house on the 900 block of North Plum Street around 9 a.m. Sunday on the report of a possible stabbing.

"It's a little shocking, a little scary thinking how safe is this neighborhood really?" neighbor Janet Robinson said.

When police arrived, they found a fire in the house. Duane Longacre of Plymouth was there.

Police say he tried to take off, but after a struggle, they tasered him and took him into custody.

The crimes he's now accused of are disturbing.

Prosecutors say a witness saw Longacre strike the victim in the head with a machete and then hit her again in the neck.

A second witness then saw him drag the victim's body to the bathroom, leaving her dead in the bathtub.

Fire investigators then determined the fire was set in three spots in the house before police arrived.

When officers talked to Longacre, he told them he needed to talk to a higher power, like President Trump.

A stunning crime that sent shockwaves across the neighborhood.

"You look at the house, and you think of the person that you used to see coming and going. Though you never met them formally, you sort of get to know your neighbors informally," Robinson said.

'Very unexpected. Definitely wouldn't have thought that something like this would ever happen here, ya know, just being so close," neighbor Kristy Kuhn said.

"Neighbors do come and go here where I particularly live, but they're all quiet. Everybody sort of just minds their own person and animals and nods and says hello, but for the most part, it's a very quiet neighborhood," Robinson said.

Although neither Kuhn nor Robinson knew the suspect or victim personally, they were sad to learn of something like this happening so close to home.

"Life can be cut short at any given time, and it's just sad," Robinson said.

The Plymouth Police Department detective says the autopsy is pending for tomorrow, and this is a story that we will continue to follow.