Plymouth man arrested on meth, OWI charges in Marshall County

A man was arrested for drug possession and driving while intoxicated, among other preliminary charges, after police say they found methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop in Marshall County.

Police pulled over a vehicle just before 10:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Oak and 7B roads. The driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old George Marshall, allegedly was driving with a suspended license.

Investigators say was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Police searched Marshall's vehicle and found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police also say he had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.

He was arrested for operating a vehicle with a BAC greater than 0.08, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the system, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

