Plymouth man arrested for OWI with children in car

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man is arrested for allegedly driving drunk with kids in the car.
Police were called around 11:35 Thursday night for reports of a drunk driver heading to the residence in the 13000 block of 5th Road.
Police say Jesse Heminger, 38, did several U-turns to try and get away Thursday night.
The two children in the car were not hurt.
Jesse L. Heminger was taken to the Marshall County Jail for operating a vehicle with a BAC of .15 or more with a prior conviction, OWI with passengers under 18, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana.