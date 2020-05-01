Plymouth man arrested for OWI with children in car

A Plymouth man is arrested for allegedly driving drunk with kids in the car.

Police were called around 11:35 Thursday night for reports of a drunk driver heading to the residence in the 13000 block of 5th Road.

Police say Jesse Heminger, 38, did several U-turns to try and get away Thursday night.

The two children in the car were not hurt.

Jesse L. Heminger was taken to the Marshall County Jail for operating a vehicle with a BAC of .15 or more with a prior conviction, OWI with passengers under 18, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana.

