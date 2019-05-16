Plymouth man accused of threatening Starke Co. judge faces felony

A Plymouth man was arrested last week after allegedly threatening a Starke County judge.

Jacob White, 31, allegedly told a case worker that Judge Kim Hall's "days were numbered," according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by our reporting partners at WKVI.

That came after a judgment by Hall that resulted in the termination of White's supervised parental visitation rights.

He was arrested Wednesday, May 8, in Plymouth in a joint effort by the Starke County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

Prosecutors filed a Level 5 felony count of intimidation against White. He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

