Plymouth holds blood drive for the community

The City of Plymouth is no stranger to hosting a blood drive.

They host one every 56 days.

Blood donations are always in high demand and this community takes them pretty seriously.

Blood donations collected through these drives stay in the Plymouth area to provide blood for community members when they need it most.

The city's mayor tells us why blood donations are so important.

"Two weeks ago a very prominent person in our community had a triple bypass and needed several liters of blood," Mayor Mark Senter said. "We about lost him. It was so important to have that blood availability for him and everyone else for that matter."

The next blood drive will be on June 2 due to the demand of donations.