Plymouth drive-in theatre not allowed to open Friday

The Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre in Plymouth will not be allowed to open for the season on Friday as planned.

The Marshall County Health Department posted the following message on Facebook Thursday: "Per the Indiana State Excise Police, the Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre in Plymouth will NOT be open for business until the Governor’s Orders are lifted or restrictions are amended."

On Tuesday, the theatre announced plans to open this weekend, and they detailed several policies for enforcing physical distancing.

We'll update this story on air and online as we learn more.

