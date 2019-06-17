Plymouth Rise'n Roll to open Saturday

It's a Michiana treasure that continues to expand: Rise'n Roll is opening another location.

The Amish bakery specializes in donuts, cookies and pies and has locations in Mishawaka, Elkhart, Middlebury and now Plymouth.

Jessica Chamberlin and her husband set out to become franchisees two years ago, but they say Rise'n Roll came to be such a big part of their life in a pretty unexpected way.

"I broke the screen to my son's iPod, so I had to send my husband to the Mishawaka Apple Store to get it fixed, and I said while you're up there, stop in the Rise'n Roll and get some donuts. He had never been, he had never experienced, and he stepped foot in the Mishawaka store and said, 'I wanna be a part of this,'" explains franchisee Jessica Chamberlin.

The grand opening for their Plymouth location at 440 West Jefferson is this Saturday at 7 a.m.

