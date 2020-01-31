Plymouth HS closing in on a decade of dance marathon

Plymouth High School wrapped up its ninth annual dance marathon Friday evening benefiting Riley Hospital for Children.

After working all day on their new dance, they finally performed it at halftime of Friday night's varsity basketball game.

They ended up raising $30,340.09, compared to the first year of dance marathon, when the school was able to raise $11,000.

One of the fundraiser presidents said this proves these students are here to make a difference.

"I think it's pretty powerful showing that Plymouth High School that care about something other than themselves, especially in this generation with the perceptions that older generations have of our generation. I think it's good that we break the mold of the typical gen-Z/millennials,” Plymouth dance marathon Co-President Graci Abelleholm said.

Before Friday night, the school raised more than $230,000 for Riley Children’s Hospital.

