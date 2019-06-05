Plymouth HS student dies from injuries after losing parents in crash

A Plymouth High School student has died from injuries he suffered during a crash that killed his parents.

"We are sad to report that PHS student Erik Nunez passed away earlier today from injuries sustained in the car accident that also claimed the lives of his parents," Superintendent Andy Hartley said in a statement. "This tragedy impacts many students, families, and staff. Counseling services will be available today at Plymouth High School in the Band Room beginning at 5:00 p.m. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Nunez family."

The crash happened May 27 on the Ohio Turnpike west of Toledo.

It began when a semitrailer traveling east crossed the median into the westbound lanes between mile markers 30 and 29.5, hitting three vehicles.

The eastbound semi was being driven by Kenneth E. Trowbridge, 29, of South Bend. After veering across the median, the truck crashed into a Ford F-250 driven by Refugio Elisandro Nunez-Pena, 39, of Plymouth.

Both drivers, as well as a passenger in the truck, Simone D. Nunez, 42, of Plymouth, died in the crash.

Erik Nunez sustained critical injuries and was taken to Toledo Medical Center.

Another semi traveling westbound took damage from debris, though the driver was not injured.

After crossing the median, the semi's trailer came loose. A fourth vehicle swerved to the left but was still hit by the trailer. The driver was Isabella Nunez, 18, of Plymouth. She was uninjured, though passengers Trevor Fisher, 19, of Plymouth, and a 9-year-old had minor injures and were taken to Toledo Medical Center.

Isabella, the 9-year-old girl and Erik are the children of Refugio and Simone Nunez, and they are all former and current students at Plymouth Community Schools.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up by community members for the Nunez family.

If you would like to donate, click on either of the links below.

GoFundMe account for Isabella, Erik, and Selia Nunez.

GoFundMe account by high school students for Erik Nunez.

