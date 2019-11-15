Plenty of sunshine Friday

Today:

We are looking at some ice developing this morning as temperatures drop below the freezing point. Wake up temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Plenty of sunshine along with dry conditions and high temperatures in the middle 30s. Feeling much more pleasant than our Arctic hammer earlier this week.

Tonight:

Another cold snap with lows in the teens, once again. Bundle up Saturday morning.

We are snow and rain free this weekend so get out those Christmas lights and tackle that late season yardwork.

Saturday and Sunday highs will top out in the middle to upper 30s.

Great weather for the Notre Dame game!