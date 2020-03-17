Plenty of afternoon sunshine before showers arrive midweek

THIS MORNING:
Gradually clearing skies with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s. A minor wind chill with winds from the west.
THIS AFTERNOON:
Dry & sunny. A bright, beautiful day with a high temperature of 47°
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy with a low in the upper 20s. A cool start to your Wednesday.
BIG WEATHER TO WATCH:
Showers likely after 2pm Wednesday. High: 49°
Thunderstorms possible Thursday. High: 63°
Showers end Friday. High: 57° FALLING through the day.
CHILLY weekend ahead with sunny skies Saturday & Sunday