Plenty of afternoon sunshine before showers arrive midweek

THIS MORNING:

Gradually clearing skies with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s. A minor wind chill with winds from the west.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Dry & sunny. A bright, beautiful day with a high temperature of 47°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a low in the upper 20s. A cool start to your Wednesday.

BIG WEATHER TO WATCH:

Showers likely after 2pm Wednesday. High: 49°

Thunderstorms possible Thursday. High: 63°

Showers end Friday. High: 57° FALLING through the day.

CHILLY weekend ahead with sunny skies Saturday & Sunday